Viva: Bo çî gring e plan daney bo çareserî kotayî jiyanit

Group of seniors making activities inside the hospice

Group of seniors making activities inside the hospice Source: iStockphoto

Published 15 September 2019 at 3:21pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Planning your end-of-life treatment isn’t a priority for most people. The reality is that only 15 per cent of Australians have actually documented their health preferences Yet, it could be one of the most important decisions we ever make.

Available in other languages
