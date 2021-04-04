Nûçeyên dawiya hefteya 4 Nîsanê

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Nûçeyên dawiya hefteya 4 NîsanêPlay10:17SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (18.85MB)Published 4 April 2021 at 3:33pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBS Nûçeyên SBS Kurdî yên dawiya hefteya 03-04 Nîsana 2021.Published 4 April 2021 at 3:33pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê