Hewallekanî Kotayî Hefte 13 Jun
10:40
Published 13 June 2021 at 4:09pm
Source: SBS
Hewallekanî SBS Kurdî bo kotayî heftey 12-13 Jun 2021.
Latest podcast episodes
Penceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê