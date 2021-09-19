SBS Kurdî

Nûçeyên dawiya hefteya 19î Îlonê

SBS Kurdî

Kurdish News

Source: SBS Kurdish

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2021 at 4:19pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Nûçeyên SBS Kurdî yên dawiya hefteya 18-19 Îlona 2021.

Published 19 September 2021 at 4:19pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Penceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirin

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

Feyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêl

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Zêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwin

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê