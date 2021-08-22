Nûçeyên dawiya hefteya 21î Tebaxê

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Nûçeyên dawiya hefteya 21î TebaxêPlay11:01SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.18MB)Published 22 August 2021 at 4:19pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBS Nûçeyên SBS Kurdî yên dawiya hefteya 21-22 Tebaxa 2021.Published 22 August 2021 at 4:19pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê