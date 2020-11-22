Hewallekanî kotayî hefte 22 November 2020

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Hewallekanî kotayî hefte 22 November 2020Play11:32SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.15MB)Published 22 November 2020 at 4:13pmBy Roza GermianSource: SBS Hwallekanî SBS Kurdî bo kotayî heftey 21-22/11/2020Published 22 November 2020 at 4:13pmBy Roza GermianSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê