Hewallekanî Kotayî Hefte 23 Gullan

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Hewallekanî Kotayî Hefte 23 GullanPlay11:23SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.87MB)Published 23 May 2021 at 3:50pmBy Roza GermianSource: SBS Hewallekanî SBS Kurdî bo kotayî heftey 22-23 Gullan 2021.Published 23 May 2021 at 3:50pmBy Roza GermianSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê