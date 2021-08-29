Hewallekanî Kotayî Heftey 29 August

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Hewallekanî Kotayî Heftey 29 AugustPlay09:46SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (17.89MB)Published 29 August 2021 at 3:58pmSource: SBS Hewallekanî SBS Kurdî bo kotayî heftey 28-29 August 2021.Published 29 August 2021 at 3:58pmSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê