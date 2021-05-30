Nûçeyên dawiya hefteya 30 Gulanê

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Nûçeyên dawiya hefteya 30 GulanêPlay08:55SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (16.35MB)Published 30 May 2021 at 3:40pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBS Nûçeyên SBS Kurdî yên dawiya hefteya 29-30 Gulana 2021.Published 30 May 2021 at 3:40pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê