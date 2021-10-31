Nûçeyên dawiya hefteya 31î Cotmehê

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Nûçeyên dawiya hefteya 31î CotmehêPlay09:52SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (18.09MB)Published 31 October 2021 at 3:34pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBS Nûçeyên SBS Kurdî yên dawiya hefteya 30 û 31î Cotmeha 2021.Published 31 October 2021 at 3:34pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê