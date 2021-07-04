Hewallekanî Kotayî Heftey 4 July

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Hewallekanî Kotayî Heftey 4 JulyPlay15:34SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (28.53MB)Published 4 July 2021 at 3:49pmBy Brwa MohamedSource: SBS Hewallekanî SBS Kurdî bo kotayî heftey 3-4 July 2021.Published 4 July 2021 at 3:49pmBy Brwa MohamedSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê