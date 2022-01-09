Hewallekanî kotayî heftey 9 Rêbendan 2022

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Hewallekanî kotayî heftey 9 Rêbendan 2022Play11:57SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.88MB)Published 9 January 2022 at 2:50pmBy Brwa MohamedSource: SBS Hewallekanî SBS Kurdî bo kotayî heftey 8/9 Rêbendan 2022Published 9 January 2022 at 2:50pmBy Brwa MohamedSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê