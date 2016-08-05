Sûdî şîrdanî sûruştî bo daykan û sawayan

Breastfeeding baby Source: Flickr/Aurimas Mikalauskas
1-8 mangî 8 August, Heftey Cihanî ye bo Shirdanî Sûrîshtî, World Breastfeeding Week. Bo em boneye ême le gell Berêwberî Gishtî Komelley Shiradanî Surushtî Australî, ABA Rebecca Naylor, em hevpeyvîn e-man ancam da, bo tawûtwê kirdinî sûdekanî shîrdnî dayk bo mindallî sawa, û dayk-îsh. Herweha, boçûnî komellgayî Australî beramber be ew daykaney shîrî xoyan deden be mindalle sawakaniyan le cêye gishtêkan, ke dijayetî dekrêt le layen beshêkî komellgawe. Bo zaniyarî yan yarmetî sebaret be shîradanî surûshtî, serdanî: https://www.breastfeeding.asn.au bike.
