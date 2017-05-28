Çi gorrankarîyek rûdedat le rewshî siyasî HK pash koçî diwayî Newshirwan Mistefa?
Polla Garmiany Source: Supplied
Published 28 May 2017 at 2:49pm, updated 28 May 2017 at 11:57pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Le em lêdwane da le gell Berêz Polla Germiyanî (Garmiany), rawêjkarî siyasî, analîst û rojnamewan, rewshî siyasî le Herêmî Kurdistan tawûtwê dekeyn pash koçî diwayî yekêk le serkirde here karîgerekanî Kurdistan, berêz Newshîrwan Mistefa. Berêz Mistefa, Rêkxerî Gishtî Bizûtnewey Gorran, pash milmilane le gell nexoshî rojî 19/5 koçî diwayî kird.
