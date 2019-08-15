SBS Kurdî

Rênimayî Niştecêbûn: dayk û bawk detwanin çî biken ger minallekanîyan tuşî şerfirostin bin?

SBS Kurdî

bullying

A sad and left-out ethnic high school student leans against a panel of lockers with her eyes closed, head down, and hands clasped to her knees. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 August 2019 at 10:26am, updated 15 August 2019 at 11:40am
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nizîkey yek le çiwar mindallî Australî rûberûy şerfiroştin debinewe le xwêndgakan. Wek day û bawk, sexte bo ewey bizanî ger mindalleket qurbanî em hellsûkewteye yan xoyan şerfiroşkerin. Bellam daykan û bawkan, detwanin çî biken bo piştgîrî le mindallekanîyan. However, what parents can do to support their children and end bullying.

Published 15 August 2019 at 10:26am, updated 15 August 2019 at 11:40am
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 1î Rêbendanê

Capital of Kurdish Region of Iraq

Hin ji bûyerên ku di sala 2022 de li Herêma Kurdistanê qewimîn

Roboski massacre victims

Bîranîna komkujiya Roboskê û rewşa mafên mirovan li Tirkiyê

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Şerê ji nişka ve sala 2022 cîhan bi gelek awayan hejand