Rênimayî Niştecêbûn: dayk û bawk detwanin çî biken ger minallekanîyan tuşî şerfirostin bin?
A sad and left-out ethnic high school student leans against a panel of lockers with her eyes closed, head down, and hands clasped to her knees. Source: Getty Images
Published 15 August 2019 at 10:26am, updated 15 August 2019 at 11:40am
Presented by Roza Germian
Nizîkey yek le çiwar mindallî Australî rûberûy şerfiroştin debinewe le xwêndgakan. Wek day û bawk, sexte bo ewey bizanî ger mindalleket qurbanî em hellsûkewteye yan xoyan şerfiroşkerin. Bellam daykan û bawkan, detwanin çî biken bo piştgîrî le mindallekanîyan. However, what parents can do to support their children and end bullying.
