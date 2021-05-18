Butcey Federalî 2021 watayî çîye bo bacderan, xawenî biznizekan û ewanî yekem xanû dekrrin

SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Butcey Federalî 2021 watayî çîye bo bacderan, xawenî biznizekan û ewanî yekem xanû dekrrinPlay11:48SBS KurdîOther ways to listen Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.61MB)Published 18 May 2021 at 6:10pmBy Roza GermianSource: SBS Le em lêdwane da le gell jimêryar Berêz Nadir Xerîban, butcey federallî 2021 tawûtwê dekeyn.Published 18 May 2021 at 6:10pmBy Roza GermianSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesPenceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirinFeyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêlZêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwinNûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê