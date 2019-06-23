NAIDOC çî ye?

SBS Kurdî

Brian Liddle Jr participates in a NAIDOC week march in Melbourne in 2018

Brian Liddle Jr participates in a NAIDOC week march in Melbourne, 2018. Source: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett

Published 23 June 2019 at 2:52pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Heftey NAIDOC beřêu debêt lem sal e le 7 ta 14î mangî 7. Arazuî maweyêkî-drêjî yi Xellke Řesen u Durgekanî Benderî Torres bo rolêkî gewre tir le biřyardan le naw Australya babetî NAIDOC î 2019 ye.

