NAIDOC çî ye?

Brian Liddle Jr participates in a NAIDOC week march in Melbourne, 2018. Source: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett
Published 23 June 2019 at 2:52pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Heftey NAIDOC beřêu debêt lem sal e le 7 ta 14î mangî 7. Arazuî maweyêkî-drêjî yi Xellke Řesen u Durgekanî Benderî Torres bo rolêkî gewre tir le biřyardan le naw Australya babetî NAIDOC î 2019 ye.
