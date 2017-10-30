Katêk ke binemalle le yektir da debiçrên
Silhouette of a angry husband and wife on each other with their daughter standing in the middle. Source: Getty Images
Published 30 October 2017 at 10:07pm, updated 2 November 2017 at 2:09pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Çî rû dedat katêk ke cîyawazîyekan le naw xêzan peywandî helldeweşênêtewe? Herçende lêkollîneweranî komellayetîyekan delên dabrrandinewe berbillawe, kem kes basî dekat.
Published 30 October 2017 at 10:07pm, updated 2 November 2017 at 2:09pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share