Kêshe tendurûstêkan bo piyawan çîn?
Doctor Source: AAP
Published 16 June 2017 at 7:44pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Em hefteye 12-18 mangî 6 Mens Health Week-e wate heftey Tenduristî piyawan e… Babeti em boney y em sall Healthy body, Healthy mind-Keeping the Balance wate leshî tendurst-Mîshki tendurust-ragirtin Balans- Dr Mwefeq Soranî, pizishkî gishtî (GP)le sharî Sydney, kêshekanî tendurûstî piyawanman, be taybeti bo piyawani Kurd- shîdekatewe.
Published 16 June 2017 at 7:44pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share