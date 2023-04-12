ສຳພາດ ທ່ານ ອະນຸລັກ ຈັນທິວົງ ຜູ້ແທນເຂດ Macquarie Fields.





ທ່ານ ອະນຸລັກ ຈັນທິວົງ ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາ ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ໃນເຂດເລືອກຕັ້ງ Macquarie Fields ດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນກວ່າ 5 ສ່ວນຮ້ອຍ.





ວິທຍຸ SBS ພາກພາສາລາວ ມີໂອກາດໄດ້ "ສົນທະນາ" ກັບທ່ານ ອະນຸລັກ ຈັນທິວົງ ໃນມໍໆມານີ້. ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນການສໍາພາດ ເພາະພວກພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ລົມກັນ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ. ເຮົາໄດ້ລົມກັນໃນຫຼາຍຫົວຂໍ້: ມີທັງຕອນສມັຍເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍຂອງລາວ ຈົນເຖິງການເດີນທາງເຂົ້າສູ່ການເມືອງ ແລະເລື້ອງອື່ນໆ ອີກຫຼາຍຢ່າງ.





ນອກຈາກສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງຣັຖບານກາງ ຄົນຫນຶ່ງ (Hon. Sally Sitou), ປັດຈຸບັນຊຸມຊົນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໃນອອສເຕຣເລັຍ ມີສະມາຊິກສະພາຣັດ ທີ່ເປັນຄົນລາວອີກຄົນຫນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເປັນຕົວແທນ ຂອງ Macquarie Fields.





ແມ່ນສິງທີ່ຊຸມຊົນລາວໃນ ອອສເຕຣເລັຍ ແລະ ອື່ນໆຄວນມີຄວາມຍິນດີ.





ທ່ານ ອະນຸລັກ ຈັນທິວົງ ໄດ້ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ເປັນ:





Minister for Better Regulation and Fair Trading



Minister for Industry and Trade



Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology



Minister for Building



Minister for Corrections





ວິທຍຸ SBS ພາກພາສາລາວ ຂໍສະແດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈຕໍ່ ທ່ານ ອະນຸລັກ ຈັນທິວົງ ທີ່ໃຫ້ໂອກາດແກ່ພວກເຮົາໃນການສໍາພາດຄັ້ງນີ້.





ພວກເຮົາຍັງຂໍສະແດງຄວາມຍິນດີນໍາ ອະນຸລັກ ຈັນທິວົງ ໃນການໄດ້ຮັບແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານກັບຣັຖບານນີ້.





Mr. Anoulack Chanthivong was re-elected as an MP for Macquarie Fields with an increase of more than 5% margin.





SBS Radio, Lao Programs had an opportunity to have a “chat” with him. This is not an interview as we talked informally. Many areas had been covered: from (a bit of) his childhood to his journey into politics and everything else in between as the questions were not planned.





From one Federal MP (Hon. Sally Sitou), now our community in Australia has another Lao State MP who represents his electorate of Macquarie Fields.





Something for Lao communities both in Australia and anywhere to celebrate.





Mr. Anoulack Chanthivong MP was appointed:





Minister for Better Regulation and Fair Trading



Minister for Industry and Trade



Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology



Minister for Building



Minister for Corrections





SBS Radio Lao Programs wish to thank Mr. Chanthivong for his generosity in granting us an opportunity to an interview.



