ການສຳພາດ ທ່ານຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດ Fairfield.





On 13 December 2022, SBS Radio Lao Program was invited to attend a “Breakfast with Cops” at Fairfield Police station.





There were attendees from different communities around Fairfield as well as some dignitaries such as Mr. Guy Zangari, MP, State member for Fairfield and Representatives from different Faiths.





The function started at 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and there were beverages (tea, coffee, juices) and also some delicious finger food.





SBS had an opportunity to talk to Detective Superintendent Michael McLean, APM who is the Commander of the Station.





The conversation with Superintendent McLean was mostly concentrated on the work and role of the police in Fairfield area.





Superintendent McLean with guests This is a summary of the conversation. You can also listen to the actual interview here:





During Covid pandemic, there were different kind of crimes mostly domestic violence since people spent more time at homes. And now since the lockdown is over, the so called “normal” crimes are reaching its plateau like when it was pre Covid. And the police is quite comfortable in the prevention of crime strategies.





When comparing the crime rates against other LACs such as Liverpool or Bankstown, there is a comparable crime rates since the demographic is quite similar. Superintendent McLean said that he would rather concentrate on the local issues in order to develop and implement strategies to tackle those issues.





Superintendent McLean urged people to be vigilant of the risks associated with cybercrime, so be aware of scams, be careful when giving personal details, if in doubt, ask someone to help and the police also can provide some advice and assistance.





Since cybercrimes normally committed overseas, the police cannot do much. But if you are a victim of such crime, please report to the police. The “best” practice against the cybercrime is: Prevention.





Fairfield has its share of youth in the area but not overly represented. The issue of youth crime has been and always is the focus of the police. It focuses on the disengagement of youths from the cycle of crimes by working hand in hand with local communities.





The top three priorities area of crimes where Fairfield Police would focus on:





Youth crime;





Knives crime – the police take this very seriously (stabbing, wounding and even in possession of knives can be considered a serious offence):





Family/Domestic violence . Since Fairfield comprises of many different communities, where the relationship with the police is not very positive. Therefore, the priority is to engage the members of those communities to encourage them to report any domestic violence, so the action can be taken accordingly. The Fairfield police is proud of the response to the domestic violence.





Other criminal issues: Since the summer is approaching, there is another kind of crime looming. “Crimes relating to alcohol”.





During this festive seasons, Superintendent McLean wishes everyone a Merry and happy Christmas, if they are of Christian Faith. As for people with other faiths, have a happy holiday. We all live in a safe and friendly society with a lot of support and Police is here to help but if they see something, please report to the police. Police likes to work together with the communities to keep us safe.





SBS Radio Lao Programme would like to thank Fairfield Police to invite us to that event. We really would like to express our appreciation to Superintendent McLean for his generosity in granting us an opportunity to an interview.





ໃນວັນທີ 13 ທັນວາ 2022, SBS Radio Lao Program ໄດ້ຖືກເຊີນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານ " ອາຫານເຊົ້າກັບຕໍາຫຼວດ " ທີ່ສະຖານີຕໍາຫຼວດ Fairfield .





ມີຜູ້ມາຮ່ວມຈາກຊຸມຊົນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ໃນເຂດເມືອງ Fairfield ພ້ອມທັງຜູ້ມີກຽດບາງຄົນ ເຊັ່ນ:





Mr. Guy Zangari, MP, ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຂອງຣັດ NSW ແລະຕົວແທນຈາກ ອົງການສາສນາອື່ນໆ.





ງານດັງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມແຕ່ເວລາ 10 ໂມງເຊົ້າ ຈົນຮອດເວລາ 12:30 ໂມງ, ມີເຄື່ອງດື່ມຕ່າງໆແລະຍັງມີອາຫານເບົາໆໄວ້ບໍຣິການອີກດ້ວຍ.





SBS Radio Lao Programme ໄດ້ມີໂອກາດໂອ້ລົມກັບເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່ສືບສວນ ທ່ານ Michael McLean , APM ຜູ້ເປັນຜູ້ບັນຊາການຂອງສະຖານີ.





ການໂອ້ລົມກັບ Superintendent McLean ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບ ວຽກງານ ແລະບົດບາດຂອງຕໍາຫຼວດໃນເຂດເມືອງ Fairfield.





ນີ້ແມ່ນບົດສະຫຼຸບຂອງການສົນທະນາ. ທ່ານຍັງສາມາດຮັບຟັງການສໍາພາດຕົວຈິງໄດ້ທີ່ນີ້:





ໃນລະຫວ່າງການລະບາດຂອງ Covid , ມີອາຊະຍາກັມທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແມ່ນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນຄອບຄົວ ຍ້ອນວ່າປະຊາຊົນ ໃຊ້ເວລາ ຢູ່ເຮືອນຫຼາຍກວ່າປົກກະຕິ. ແລະບັດນີ້ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການລັອກດາວໄດ້ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ, ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າອາຊະຍາກັມ "ປົກກະຕິ" ກໍກັບມາໃນລະດັບ ຄືກັນກັບຕອນທີ່ມັນເປັນກ່ອນໂຄວິດກ ແລະຕໍາຫຼວດກໍຮູ້ສຶກໝັ້ນໃຈ ໃນຍຸດທະສາດການປ້ອງກັນ ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກັມ.





ເມື່ອສົມທຽບອັດຕາອາຊະຍາກັມ ກັບ ສະຖານີຕຳຫຼວດ ອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນ ລີເວີພູລ ຫຼື Bankstown ແລ້ວ, ອັດຕາອາຊະຍາກັມ ຂອງ Fairfield ກໍທີ່ໃກ້ຄຽງກັນ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ສະຖານະພາບຂອງປະຊາກອນມີຄວາມຄ້າຍຄືກັນ. ທ່ານ McLean ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕໍ່ບັນຫາທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ເພື່ອພັດທະນາ ແລະນໍາໃຊ້ຍຸດທະສາດ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບບັນຫາເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ.





ທ່ານ McLean ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ລະມັດລະວັງເຖິງຄວາມສ່ຽງ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບອາຊະຍາກັມ ທາງອິນເຕີເນັດ, ສະນັ້ນໃຫ້ລະວັງການຫຼອກລວງ, ໃຫ້ລະມັດລະວັງທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດສ່ວນຕົວ, ຖ້າມີຄວາມສົງໄສ, ກໍຂໍໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ຫນຶ່ງຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແລະຕໍາຫຼວດ ຍັງສາມາດ ໃຫ້ຄໍາແນະນໍາ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອບາງຢ່າງໄດ້ດ້ວຍ.





ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ອາຊະຍາກັມທາງອິນເຕີເນັດຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ໄດ້ກະທໍາຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ, ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຕໍາຫຼວດບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດຫຍັງໄດ້ຫຼາຍ. ແຕ່ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກອາຊະຍາກັມດັ່ງກ່າວ, ກະລຸນາແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຕໍາຫຼວດຊາບ. ການປະຕິບັດ "ທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ" ຕໍ່ອາຊະຍາກັມ ທາງອິນເຕີແນັດແມ່ນ: ການປ້ອງກັນ.





Fairfield ມີຊາວຫນຸ່ມ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດເມືອງ ແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າເຂດອື່ນໆປານໃດ. ບັນຫາການອາຊະຍາກັມ ຂອງຊາວຫນຸ່ມ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຈຸດສົນໃຈຂອງຕໍາຫຼວດສເມີ. ຕຳຫຼວດແນໃສ່ການເອົາຊາວຫນຸ່ມ ອອກຈາກວົງຈອນຂອງການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກັມ ໂດຍການເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດຮ່ວມກັນກັບຊຸມຊົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.





ຈຸດສໍາຄັນ ສາມຢ່າງ ຂອງອາຊະຍາກັມ ທີ່ຕໍາຫລວດ Fairfield ຈະເອົາໃຈໃສ່ເປັນພິເສດຄື້:





ອາຊະຍາກັມ ຊາວຫນຸ່ມ ;





ອາຊະຍາກັມ ມີດ – ຕໍາຫຼວດຖືວ່ານີ້ຈິງຈັງຫຼາຍ (ການແທງ, ການທຳຮ້າຍ ແລະແມ້ກະທັ້ງ ໃນການມີ ມີດໃນການຄອບຄອງ ຖືວ່າເປັນຄວາມຜິດຮ້າຍແຮງ)





ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນຄອບຄົວ ( Family/Domestic violence ). ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ Fairfield ປະກອບດ້ວຍຫຼາຍຊຸມຊົນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ແລະຄວາມສໍາພັນກັບຕໍາຫຼວດອາດຈະ ບໍ່ດີປານໃດ. ສະນັ້ນ, ສິ່ງສໍາຄັນແມ່ນການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ ຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກ ຂອງຊຸມຊົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າລາຍງານຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນຄອບຄົວ ( Family/Domestic violence ) ເພື່ອວ່າຕຳຫຼວດ ຈະສາມາດປະຕິບັດໄດ້ ຕາມລະບຽບ. ຕໍາຫຼວດ Fairfield ມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈ ໃນການຮັບມື ຕໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນຄອບຄົວ.





ບັນຫາອາຊະຍາກັມອື່ນໆ: ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ຕອນນີ້ ລະດູຮ້ອນໃກ້ຈະມາເຖິງ, ກໍມີອາຊະຍາກັມ ອີກຊະນິດຫນຶ່ງກໍາລັງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ: " ອາຊະຍາກໍາທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບເຫຼົ້າ ".





ໃນລະຫວ່າງເທດສະການສເລີມສລອງ Christmas ນີ້, Superintendent McLean ອວຍພອນໃຫ້ທຸກຄົນມີຄວາມສຸກ ແລະມີຄວາມປອດພັຍໃນ Christmas ນີ້, ຖ້າຫາກວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນ ຊາວຄຣິດສະຕຽນ. ສ່ວນຄົນນັບຖືສາສານາ ອື່ນ ກໍຂໍໃຫ້ມີຄວາມສຸກໃນຊ່ວງເວລາພັກນີ້. ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນອາສັຍຢູ່ໃນສັງຄົມທີ່ປອດພັຍ ແລະເປັນມິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການການສນັບສນູນຫຼາຍ ແລະມີຕໍາຫຼວດກໍຄອຍຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຢູ່. ແຕ່ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຫັນບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ, ກະລຸນາລາຍງານໃຫ້ຕໍາຫຼວດຊາບ. ຕໍາຫຼວດເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນກັບຊຸມຊົນ ເພື່ອຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນ.



Victoria Police boasts of the hugely multicultural composition of its staff with a large presence from the India community. Source: Supplied ວິທຍຸ SBS ພາກພາສາລາວ ຂໍສະແດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈຕໍ່ ສະຖານີຕຳຫຼວດ Fairfield ທີ່ໄດ້ເຊີນເຮົາໄປຮ່ວມງານໃນຄັ້ງນີ້. ເຮົາຂໍຂອບໃຈ Superintendent McLean ເປັນພິເສດທີ່ ສລະເວລາມາໃຫ້ສຳພາດໃນໂອກາດນີ້ດ້ວຍ.



