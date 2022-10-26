Dr. Sue Velovski – Australian Rural Doctor of the Year 2022

An Australian of Macedonian heritage, Dr Sue Velovski has been a specialist surgeon in the Northern Rivers region since 2007. She provides a variety of surgical services in Lismore and Ballina, including cancer surgery and trauma-related surgery, amongst other crucial services for the communities where she works.





Well-known in the community for her modesty, Dr Velovski is one of two doctors to receive the RDDA Rural Doctor of the Year Award 2022 at the Rural Medicine Australia (RMA22) Conference dinner in Canberra on 14 October.





The other winner is Dr Peter Rischbieth from the South Australian town of Murray Bridge, where he has been active for the last for 35 years. A rural generalist, Dr Rischbieth has led the rural doctors' movement in the state for more than a decade.





Dr Velovski grew up in Newcastle, when it was still a small rural town. Her first experience of the medical sector was when she and her brother would spend afternoons after school



at local medical clinics and hospitals and watch their migrant parents interpret medical advice for the Macedonian community.





Dr Sue Velovski & Award Credit: Rural Doctors Association of Australia "Sue is an absolute powerhouse, both in her local region and also on the state and national stage. She was a tireless advocate for cancer patients in Lismore during the COVID crisIs, working hard to ensure they received timely surgical intervention at a time when the pandemic was impacting access to surgery," says Dr Megan Belot, President of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA).





Dr Velovski also played a significant role in the medical response to this year’s devastating Northern Rivers floods disaster, working tirelessly to assist flood-impacted patients with medical supplies and wound management wherever she could reach them — even at service stations.



It was a devastating time we went through. When it first happens, everyone is in shock… We need to be together.

"Our GPs can also help us with the mental struggle that we have. So, as young adults, as parents with little kids, we wonder if this is going to happen again.





"And we are concerned, people have lost their houses, their jobs, they are broke… you know, the floods have caused a devastation and that just goes on and on and on," she tells SBS Macedonian.





Dr Velovski adds that many GP practices were lost during the floods in Lismore and Ballina.





"Nowadays, instead of going to the GP to get their diabetes or blood pressure treated, patients are coming (into hospitals) with consequences of that — with a stroke, with very high blood pressure, with an eye lost from very high blood pressure.





"So, we strongly recommend the communities to continue to have regular GP checks, which is their primary care," she advises.



Dr Sue Velovski Credit: Sue Velovski "Because we can’t do this [looking out for one another during calamities] on our own, some of my patients still haven’t had any help from any organisation, in terms of government help, so we need to look after each other.





"It’s about looking after a village. And if we all look after each other, then we can try and get out of this situation better rather than relying on the government.





"It shouldn’t be difficult. It is difficult because of the funding from the Commonwealth and the state government. But we know as a community, as a village, we can look after each other," Dr Velovski adds.





Many medical service providers faced significant financial losses because of the floods last year. Dr Velovski also advocated for them to get government help.





“They haven’t received enough help. Again, it is complicated when it shouldn’t be.





"The GP practices are financed by the federal government, the state government finances our [local] hospital.





"But, we have pushed in Lismore — not only me but all our organisations, the Rural Doctors Association of New South Wales, the Australian Medical Association.





"We had two major disasters in less than 30 days. We can’t change that for Lismore. What we can change for the patients living in those communities is getting the government to step up and make medical services an essential service during a disaster," she elaborates.



That’s what needs to happen for everyone now going through this in Victoria and Tasmania.





Credit: SUESKI "But for the largest [medical] practices in Lismore, there was little funding available. The government mandated they had to have 20 staff members. Most practices even in Sydney do not have that many staff members. So, that makes it very, very difficult.



Some of our senior GPs stopped working and have helped junior/younger GPs by cleaning up their practices, basically doing the building and reconstruction work. That’s not the best use of our doctors. But that’s how it is at the moment.

"So, we strongly encourage and say to the government, both state and federal, we need to stop playing that political football, get the money where is needed to help our patients have a GP they can go to, to look after their health," Dr Velovski asserts.



Credit: Sue Velovski “We did not have water, power for over 10 days. But when everything came back, you know, for me, my mental health is exercise, but also cooking.





"I helped with making maznik (traditional Macedonian pastry with cheese) and took it to the hospital. When it came to Easter, we made coloured Easter eggs, because it is just human, those little kids do not know what’s going on.



Everyone needs food, water and something to put a smile on their face every day.





"And that was really hard at the beginning, but we made conscious effort to try and do that.





"And even sometimes, you know, with a thin piece of Macedonian shortbread, which the nurses love — they just needed a little pick-me-up.



