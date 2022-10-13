Talk the walk but no politics: Elderly bushwalking group's golden rule for good health

"Our friendship is incredibly beneficial for our mental health," the 78-year-old Macedonian born Tode Kabrovski tells SBS Macedonian.





He is part of his community's bushwalking group called ‘Stari Komiti,’ which means 'old warriors in Macedonian. The group meets every Saturday for a 10 km trail along the mountainous shores of the Georges River in Sydney.





Stari Komiti was founded in September 2009 by Klime Kotevski and has grown from three members to 10.





The founder is no longer amongst them since 2019, but he paved the path for long lasting friendship among Tode, Georgi, Stevo, Nikola, Spiro, Pavle, Sove, Bob and Dime.





The group has perhaps survived for so long because of one golden rule — no discussion on politics.



Political discussion can be divisive and do the opposite of what this group was founded for," says Tode.

The youngest "warrior" 65 and the oldest 81.





Amongst themselves, the cumulative age of the group is more than 800 years but their passion and commitment to walk 10 km every weekend can be a challenge for many youngsters.





This group activity has not only boosted their physical and mental health but also helped friendship bloom amongst them for more than a decade.



We are old, but we feel young, because of the regular long walks amidst nature and the tickling of our funny bones is like the best medicine... and it's free," says Tode.

Members feel this path has "led to a sense of belonging in the world, self-esteem and a positive sense of self".





"The group is much more than just a walk with friends," Tode tells SBS Macedonian.





“We laugh and share jokes during our walks just as we discuss our problems, frustrations and other misfortunes of life…





All that feels less like a burden when you get to feel genuine empathy and support from others. You feel you are not alone… feel understood, supported," he adds.

Tode, the coordinator of the group, lives in Illawong in southern Sydney.





Illawong is an Aboriginal word that means 'between two waters', referring to the Georges and Woronora Rivers that flank the area.



Tode Kabrowski's house built atop an Aboriginal rock in Illawong, Sydney. Source: SBS The members of "Stari Komiti" hail from various villages in Macedonia and the trail throughout the green bushland along the Georges River reminds them of the natural beauty of their homeland — the shrubs and trees that have managed to escape the human hand ever ready to manicure them and put them into a straight line.





Apart from the ban on political discussions, another binding force within the group is rakija, a fruit-based brandy that Macedonians love.





A small shot of some homemade rakija keeps them "exceptionally motivated and happy and is the reward after the long walk," say the avid walkers.



Autumn in the woods of Macedonian village Oreovo, the birthplace of Tode Kabrovski Source: SBS

Sometimes the number of shots can be two, if someone's child has graduated, gotten married, had a birthday, christening or any other happy occasion," Tode laughs.

The ‘warriors’ swear that the regular long walks in the lap of nature, the friendship and the sense of belonging that have stemmed from them, and that one shot of rakija — not to forget — keep them mentally and physically in great shape.





So far, nothing but good has happened to this group of friends who live by the saying "age is just a number".



Rakija at the end of the 10 km walk. Source: SBS "But the world around us, with it’s prevailing cultural and social norms, reinforces the harmful thinking that age is something negative, something to be endured or something that makes people less capable," Tode says.





So, what do you do?



