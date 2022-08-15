1994 – An historic battle for the Macedonian language
Students engaged in learning the Macedonian language in NSW. Source: SBS Macedonian
On International Mother Language Day, observed each year on the 21 of February promoting awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity, former human rights activist George Vlahov takes us back to the time when the Victorian government, headed by Jeff Kennett, issued a directive to re-name the Macedonian language without consultation with the Macedonian community. Following a 7-year long battle by the Macedonian Teacher’s Association and the Australian Macedonian Human Rights Committee, the Court ruled in their favour, overturning the Victorian government’s directive for breeching Racial Discrimination Laws.
