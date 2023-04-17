A new High Court ruling could see hundreds of visa decisions in Australia revisited

ANNIKA SMETHURST HIGH COURT

A High Court ruling has implications for hundreds of visa cases relating to the use of the immigration minister’s intervention power under the Migration Act. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Legal academics say a High Court ruling on the use of the Immigration Minister's power to intervene in visa cases has the potential to reopen hundreds of similar visa cases in Australia.

Migration agents and refugee advocates have welcomed the ruling, saying it invites a further look at how the immigration system is working, particularly in the cases of long-term temporary visa holders.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian prime minister

Вести на СБС на македонски 17 април 2023

APARTMENT HOUSING STOCK

Essential workers priced out of rental market

NORTH MACEDONIA ORTHODOX EASTER

Homeland Report in Macedonian 17 April 2023

APTOPIX Leaked Documents Investigation

SBS News in Macedonian 14 April 2023