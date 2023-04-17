Migration agents and refugee advocates have welcomed the ruling, saying it invites a further look at how the immigration system is working, particularly in the cases of long-term temporary visa holders.
A new High Court ruling could see hundreds of visa decisions in Australia revisited
A High Court ruling has implications for hundreds of visa cases relating to the use of the immigration minister’s intervention power under the Migration Act. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Legal academics say a High Court ruling on the use of the Immigration Minister's power to intervene in visa cases has the potential to reopen hundreds of similar visa cases in Australia.
