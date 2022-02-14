A torrid day ends a bruising week in federal parliament

Naca Feature, Australian Federal Politics, Parliament of Australia,

آنتونی البنیزی، رهبر حزب کارگر، اقدام ارتش چین را «تجاوزکارانه» خواند. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

An extraordinary claim of attempted foreign influence on the next federal election has been unmasked. It's been revealed that Australia's spy agency has discovered a plot by China's government to fund Labor candidates in the upcoming federal election. ASIO says the election has not been interfered with and Labor Leader Anthony Albanese says ASIO head Mike Burgess has assured him no candidates have been compromised.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023