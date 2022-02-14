A torrid day ends a bruising week in federal parliament
آنتونی البنیزی، رهبر حزب کارگر، اقدام ارتش چین را «تجاوزکارانه» خواند. Source: AAP
An extraordinary claim of attempted foreign influence on the next federal election has been unmasked. It's been revealed that Australia's spy agency has discovered a plot by China's government to fund Labor candidates in the upcoming federal election. ASIO says the election has not been interfered with and Labor Leader Anthony Albanese says ASIO head Mike Burgess has assured him no candidates have been compromised.
