A unique blend of Macedonian ethnic melos and fiery flamenco in Melbourne

Stefan Nocevski (trumpet) and Valentino Gikovski (gitara) perform Macedonian ethno melos Credit: The Boite/Ellen Chan

Before beginning his musical education in Bitola, Stefan Nočevski’s family kindled his love for music in Resen. But it is in the vibrant city of Melbourne that his musical education continued and then crystallized. From the young age of 15, Stefan along with his trumped has successfully promoted Macedonian ethnic music in today’s multicultural Australia, which as he says, is always well received.

