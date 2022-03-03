A year after Aged Care Royal Commission, the government accused of not doing enough

Protesters in Victoria demanding the federal government take action on aged care Source: SBS

A year on after the Royal Commission into Aged Care released its 148 recommendations for sweeping changes of the industry, nursing groups say not enough has been done to implement them. This week protesters in Victoria demanded the federal government take action on low wages, poor work conditions and severe under-staffing, issues they say are still leaving workers and patients compromised.

