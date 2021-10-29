Dr Milenkovski has special interests in general family medicine and also general internal medicine, chronic disease management, sports medicine, mental health, men's health and aged care.
About Vaccine Hesitancy with Dr Hristijan Milenkovski
Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination hub at the Addison Rd, Community Organisation in Sydney (L) Dr Hristijan Milenkovski, GP Warrawong Medical Centre (R) Source: AAP Image/Joel Carrett(L)/H.Milenkovski (R)
All questions from the patients regarding the vaccines are valid and the most frequent ones are about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines, says Dr Hristijan Milenkovski,GP at the Warrawang Medical Centre. In an interview for SBS Macedonian, dr Milenkovski provides answers to some of the most frequent questions to help ease patient's Covid-19 vaccination concerns.
