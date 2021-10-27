As airline life gets set to return to normal - are there enough pilots?

A lineup of Qantas planes at Brisbane domestic airport. Source: AAP

Australia's airlines are preparing to meet increased demand when the borders gradually re-open. International flights are due to return next month and some of the states and territories are promising to lift their border restrictions once vaccination targets are met. But a union representing thousands of pilots is warning the airlines could find it difficult to source enough pilots if there's pent-up demand for flights.

