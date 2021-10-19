As COP-26 summit approaches, European floods show need for action
Debris hangs on a damaged bridge over the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany after massive floods in the region. Source: AAP
At the end of the month, world leaders will gather in Glasgow for the COP-26 summit, a vital moment in the effort to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees. Scientists say extreme weather events, like July’s deadly flooding across Western Europe, are a vivid reminder of why tougher climate action is needed now.
Share