Australia confirms a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Scott Morrison has announced there will be no Australian diplomatic presence at the Beijing Olympics. Source: AAP

Australia has joined the United States confirming a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, over China's human rights abuses. The Prime Minister says the decision is 'not surprising' and that the Government 'won't step back' from standing up for its beliefs. China's Embassy in Canberra has already hit out at the move.

