Australia Day - Or What Shall We Call It

Ken Zulumovski, Kira-Dhan, Kabi Kabi nation, founder and CEO of not for profit Gamarada Indigenous Healing and Life Training

Ken Zulumovski, Kira-Dhan, Kabi Kabi nation, founder and CEO of not for profit Gamarada Indigenous Healing and Life Training Source: K.Zulumovski Fb

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Ken Zulumovski, or Kira-dhan, descendent of Kabi Kabi nation, with Macedonian ancestry on his father's side, says 'there is a lots of work to be done if we are to, as a nation, properly, respectfully, embrace our first nation’s history and culture and really unite as one'.

'I think any person with a social conscience will agree that there is some contention around and there is some discomfort with what the whole day means for Australians... And I think the positive spin that comes from that is that people are talking about it in a forward thinking, progressive way...' Ken Zulumovsкi

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023