'I think any person with a social conscience will agree that there is some contention around and there is some discomfort with what the whole day means for Australians... And I think the positive spin that comes from that is that people are talking about it in a forward thinking, progressive way...' Ken Zulumovsкi
Australia Day - Or What Shall We Call It
Ken Zulumovski, Kira-Dhan, Kabi Kabi nation, founder and CEO of not for profit Gamarada Indigenous Healing and Life Training Source: K.Zulumovski Fb
Ken Zulumovski, or Kira-dhan, descendent of Kabi Kabi nation, with Macedonian ancestry on his father's side, says 'there is a lots of work to be done if we are to, as a nation, properly, respectfully, embrace our first nation’s history and culture and really unite as one'.
