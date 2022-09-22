Australia marks National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon speak to an Indigenous dancer as they arrive for the national memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 23 September 2022 at 9:59am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Hundreds of politicians, officials and Canberrans have gathered for a solemn memorial service at Parliament House, marking Australia's official National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth the Second. Demonstrators also gathered to protest what the monarchy represents for them.
