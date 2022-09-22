SBS Macedonian

Australia marks National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

SBS Macedonian

QEII NATIONAL MEMORIAL SERVICE CANBERRA

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon speak to an Indigenous dancer as they arrive for the national memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 September 2022 at 9:59am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS

Hundreds of politicians, officials and Canberrans have gathered for a solemn memorial service at Parliament House, marking Australia's official National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth the Second. Demonstrators also gathered to protest what the monarchy represents for them.

Published 23 September 2022 at 9:59am
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Joe Biden, Elena Kovacevska, Dimitar Kovacevski, Jill Biden

Homeland Report 23 September 2022

oliver-andonov.jpg

Homeland Report 22 September 2022

AFL HAWTHORN FOOTBALL CLUB STOCK

SBS News in Macedonian 22 September 2022

BUS CRASH MELBOURNE

SBS News in Macedonian 21 September 2022