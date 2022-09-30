Australia needs more Macedonian translators and interpreters

Slobodanka Trajkovski works for "Northern Health: as a Macedonian Interpreter and Translator
Published 30 September 2022 at 2:05pm, updated 30 September 2022 at 2:20pm
By Maja B.Talevska
Source: SBS
In the 2021 Census, 872,000 people in Australia reported speaking English "not well" or "not at all". Those people rely on language professionals in order to get connected with many aspects of Australian society. September 30th, International Translation Day, is an opportunity to pay tribute to Macedonian Interpreters and translators. Danche Trajkovski from Melbourne is one of them.
