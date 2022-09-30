SBS Macedonian

Australia needs more Macedonian translators and interpreters

SBS Macedonian

Macedonian Interpreter and Translator- Slobodanka Trajkovski.jpg

Slobodanka Trajkovski works for "Northern Health: as a Macedonian Interpreter and Translator

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 September 2022 at 2:05pm, updated 30 September 2022 at 2:20pm
By Maja B.Talevska
Source: SBS

In the 2021 Census, 872,000 people in Australia reported speaking English "not well" or "not at all". Those people rely on language professionals in order to get connected with many aspects of Australian society. September 30th, International Translation Day, is an opportunity to pay tribute to Macedonian Interpreters and translators. Danche Trajkovski from Melbourne is one of them.

Published 30 September 2022 at 2:05pm, updated 30 September 2022 at 2:20pm
By Maja B.Talevska
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Marcevska web foto.jpg

Здравствениот толкувач - папочна врска меѓу лекарот и пациентот

Macedonian Interpreter and Translator- Slobodanka Trajkovski.jpg

Австралија има потреба од повеќе македонски преведувачи и толкувачи

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

SBS News in Macedonian 30 September 2022

Kovachevski parlament.jpg

Homeland Report in Macedonian 30 September 2022