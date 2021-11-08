Australia reaches 80 per cent vaccine milestone but some states lag behind

A patient receives a COVID-19 vaccination at a pop-up clinic at Bunnings Mt Gravatt in Brisbane, Sunday, October 17, 2021. Source: AAP

Australia has reached a significant benchmark in its vaccine rollout with the number of people aged 16 and over who have received two doses passing 80 per cent. But in some states, immunisation rates remain worryingly low, particularly among the young, raising more concerns about Western Australia's plan to keep its border closed until it reaches 90 per cent coverage.

