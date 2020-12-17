Australia seeks answers to reports China's blocking billions of dollars in coal shipment

The Beltana number 1 mine, an open cast or drift coal mine managed by Xstrata coal in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales. If we are serious about tackling climate change, coal, the dirtiest of fossil fuels, needs to be kept in the ground. Sadly around 85

The Beltana number 1 mine managed by Xstrata coal in the Hunter Valley, NSW Source: Hulton Archive

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

It started with barley, then it was beef, wine, cotton and timber. Even lobsters were stranded on an airport tarmac in an ongoing trade dispute between Australia and China. The latest $14 billion block has taken aim at Australia's coal industry, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is looking for answers.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 1 ноември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski foto.jpg

Извештај од Македонија 31октомври 2023

Israel Palestinians

Вести на СБС на македонски 31 октомври 2023

стево-и-фон-дер-лајен.jpg

Извештај од Македонија 29 октомври 2023