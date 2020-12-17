Australia seeks answers to reports China's blocking billions of dollars in coal shipment
The Beltana number 1 mine managed by Xstrata coal in the Hunter Valley, NSW Source: Hulton Archive
It started with barley, then it was beef, wine, cotton and timber. Even lobsters were stranded on an airport tarmac in an ongoing trade dispute between Australia and China. The latest $14 billion block has taken aim at Australia's coal industry, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is looking for answers.
