Australia urged to take action with global dementia cases set to triple by 2050

Pedestrians are seen in the CBD in Sydney

New research says the number of adults living with dementia worldwide is set to nearly triple by 2050 -- to 153 million. Dementia cases are set to rise in every country, although the largest growth is expected in north Africa and the Middle East; and the smallest increase is forecast for Asia Pacific and western Europe. Advocates in Australia are calling for a scaling up of programs tackling lifestyle risk factors, and greater support for research into treatments.

