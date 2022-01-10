Australia urged to take action with global dementia cases set to triple by 2050
Pedestrians are seen in the CBD in Sydney Source: AAP
New research says the number of adults living with dementia worldwide is set to nearly triple by 2050 -- to 153 million. Dementia cases are set to rise in every country, although the largest growth is expected in north Africa and the Middle East; and the smallest increase is forecast for Asia Pacific and western Europe. Advocates in Australia are calling for a scaling up of programs tackling lifestyle risk factors, and greater support for research into treatments.
