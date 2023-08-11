Australian companies hit every seven minutes by a cyber attack

Abstract computer security design concept with programming language code, the word 'hacked' and a 3D glowing wire mesh padlock model. Close-up composition, with glitched graphical effects and colorful warning messages.

Cyber attacks target more and more corporate organisations Source: iStockphoto / matejmo/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A new report by security company Crowdstrike has identified a growing number of cyber threats targeting corporates over the past 12 months. The report says one potential intrusion was uncovered every 7 minutes over the year, many directed at consumer focused industries - where vulnerable account data, credit card details and other personal information is stored.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023