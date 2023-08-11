Australian companies hit every seven minutes by a cyber attack
Cyber attacks target more and more corporate organisations Source: iStockphoto / matejmo/Getty Images/iStockphoto
A new report by security company Crowdstrike has identified a growing number of cyber threats targeting corporates over the past 12 months. The report says one potential intrusion was uncovered every 7 minutes over the year, many directed at consumer focused industries - where vulnerable account data, credit card details and other personal information is stored.
