Australian households set to receive $1.5 billion in energy bill relief after law passed

PARLIAMENT HOUSE ENERGY PRICE RELIEF BILL

The energy relief bill passed the Senate, after support from independent senator David Pocock (right), crossbencher Tammy Tyrrell and the Greens party. Finance Minister Katy Gallagher (left) says the bill will help lower the cost of rising energy prices Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 16 December 2022 at 9:32am
By Claire Slattery
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
The federal government's energy relief bill has passed both houses of Parliament. The legislation includes a 1-point-5 billion dollar household assistance package and a temporary cap on gas prices. The threat of market intervention is already having an impact on suppliers.

