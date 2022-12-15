Australian households set to receive $1.5 billion in energy bill relief after law passed
The energy relief bill passed the Senate, after support from independent senator David Pocock (right), crossbencher Tammy Tyrrell and the Greens party. Finance Minister Katy Gallagher (left) says the bill will help lower the cost of rising energy prices Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
The federal government's energy relief bill has passed both houses of Parliament. The legislation includes a 1-point-5 billion dollar household assistance package and a temporary cap on gas prices. The threat of market intervention is already having an impact on suppliers.
