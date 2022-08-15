Australians may have to wait an extra year for COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks with an analytical chemist during a visit to AstraZeneca in Sydney, Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Source: AAP

Federal cabinet minister Karen Andrews has raised doubts over how quickly a COVID-19 vaccine could be approved, manufactured and rolled out in Australia, if the two leading candidates fall through. Forecasts in the federal budget released this month [[October]] are based on a coronavirus vaccine being in wide use by the end of next year, with physical distancing restrictions continuing until a vaccine is available.

