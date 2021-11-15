Australia's 2030 target "fixed"

Naca Feature, climate change, emissions reduction.

Alok Sharma President COP26 receives standing ovation at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Britain, 13 November 2021. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

After hours of one-on-one huddles and two weeks of negotiations, countries participating in United Nations talks to curb global warming have struck a deal, agreeing to the Glasgow Climate Pact. All 197 parties of the United Nations have signed up, despite some reservation, disappointment and a last minute controversy around the wording of coal in the document.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023