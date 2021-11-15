Australia's 2030 target "fixed"
Alok Sharma President COP26 receives standing ovation at COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Britain, 13 November 2021. Source: AAP
After hours of one-on-one huddles and two weeks of negotiations, countries participating in United Nations talks to curb global warming have struck a deal, agreeing to the Glasgow Climate Pact. All 197 parties of the United Nations have signed up, despite some reservation, disappointment and a last minute controversy around the wording of coal in the document.
