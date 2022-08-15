Australia's economy has moved out of recession

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Source: AAP

Encouraging figures for the economy show that Australia has come out of recession. Incomes are high - but that's because of government stimulus - and Victoria's shutdown meant limited opportunities to spend the money that was earned. But now, businesses are hoping consumers will tap into these excess funds - to make for a more confident future.

