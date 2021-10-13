Australia's first dose vaccine administration is rising

NACA Feature, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus vaccine,

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet (right) and NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Treasurer Matt Kean toast with a beer at Watson’s Pub in Sydney. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

As fully vaccinated residents in New South Wales venture out of their homes, Victoria becomes the only state in the country counting new COVID-19 cases in the thousands. First dose vaccine administration is rising around the country, which gives health officials hopes Australia will soon bring the pandemic under control.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023