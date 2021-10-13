Australia's first dose vaccine administration is rising
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet (right) and NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Treasurer Matt Kean toast with a beer at Watson’s Pub in Sydney. Source: AAP
As fully vaccinated residents in New South Wales venture out of their homes, Victoria becomes the only state in the country counting new COVID-19 cases in the thousands. First dose vaccine administration is rising around the country, which gives health officials hopes Australia will soon bring the pandemic under control.
