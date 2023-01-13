SBS Macedonian

Australia's human rights shortcomings in the spotlight

SBS Macedonian

U.S Continues To Hold Detainees At Guantanamo

A bird takes flight over the razor wire atop the fence at Camp 1 in the detention facility at the U.S. Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2023 at 11:40am
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Rising numbers of deaths in custody, conditions in prisons and detention centres, and the government's inaction on climate change have been flagged as Australia's most pressing human rights concerns. Human Rights Watch's World Report 2023 is its 33rd report reviewing human rights practices in nearly 100 countries.

Published 13 January 2023 at 11:40am
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DOMINIC PERROTTET HOSPITAL PRESSER

SBS News in Macedonian 13 January 2023

Osmani.jpg

Homeland Report in Macedonian 13 January 2023

ANTHONY ALBANESE PNG VISIT

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has become the first foreign leader to address Papua New Guinea's parliament.

Antibiotics

Недостиг на антибиотици во Австралија