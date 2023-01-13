Australia's human rights shortcomings in the spotlight

A bird takes flight over the razor wire atop the fence at Camp 1 in the detention facility at the U.S. Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Published 13 January 2023 at 11:40am
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Rising numbers of deaths in custody, conditions in prisons and detention centres, and the government's inaction on climate change have been flagged as Australia's most pressing human rights concerns. Human Rights Watch's World Report 2023 is its 33rd report reviewing human rights practices in nearly 100 countries.
