Australia's international border is edging closer to reopening

Emma Reed with her mother and stepfather during their last visit to Australia Source: Supplied

Australia's international border is edging closer to reopening, and in a matter of weeks Australian citizens and permanent residents will be able to realise the dream of reuniting with overseas family and friends. But temporary residents have longer to wait - with some weighing-up whether to book tentative flights for themselves or loved ones.

