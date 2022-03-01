Battle for Kyiv continues as Ukrainian refugees flee, seeking safety
Thousands of people gathered in support of the Ukrainian people and to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Lyon, France on February 27, 2022. Source: AAP
Ukraine has held onto Kyiv, as Russia's army acts on orders to broaden its offensive in the country and attack "from all directions". It comes as Western nations stepped up its military support for Ukraine, while also extending sanctions to include blocking Russia from the SWIFT global payments system. Meanwhile, the number of people fleeing Ukraine is growing, leading to distressing scenes on the border.
