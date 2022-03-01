Battle for Kyiv continues as Ukrainian refugees flee, seeking safety

NACA Feature, International Relations, War and unrest,

Thousands of people gathered in support of the Ukrainian people and to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Lyon, France on February 27, 2022. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Ukraine has held onto Kyiv, as Russia's army acts on orders to broaden its offensive in the country and attack "from all directions". It comes as Western nations stepped up its military support for Ukraine, while also extending sanctions to include blocking Russia from the SWIFT global payments system. Meanwhile, the number of people fleeing Ukraine is growing, leading to distressing scenes on the border.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

R2R PODCAST GFX HAND ABORIGINAL FLAG TORRES STRAIT FLAG_BLUE.jpg

Yes, No campaigners out in force as leading lights meet the press

Macedonian Program Image

Програмата на СБС на македонски емитувана на 27 септември 2023

Dimitar Kovacevski

Извештај од Македонија 26 септември 2023

qantas

Вести на СБС на македонски 26 септември 2023