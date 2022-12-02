SBS Macedonian

Bosses asked to make workplaces more accessible and inclusive

SBS Macedonian

Ben Johnston is completing a two year traineeship in the infrastructure industry (SBS).jpg

Ben Johnston is completing a two year traineeship in the infrastructure industry Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2022 at 1:43pm
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new campaign has been launched on social media where people living with disability and their peers are penning open letters to employers to describe the future workplaces they want to see. It's hoped the 'Dear Future Boss' campaign will create more awareness in making workplaces more accessible and inclusive.

Published 2 December 2022 at 1:43pm
By Emma Kellaway
Presented by Vase Kocev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TERRITORY RIGHTS BILL SENATE

SBS News in Macedonian 2 December 2022

Маричиќ.jpg

Homeland Report in Macedonian 2 December 2022

QUESTION TIME

SBS News in Macedonian 1 December 2022

Romania NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting

Homeland Report in Macedonian 1 November 2022