Bushfire's royal commission's 80 recommendations include federal power to declare national emergency

A royal commission sparked by last summer's devastating bushfires has called for the federal government to have greater powers to declare a national emergency. The change is just one of the inquiry's 80 recommendations aimed at helping Australians better prepare for a future of worsening natural disasters brought on by climate change.

