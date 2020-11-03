Bushfire's royal commission's 80 recommendations include federal power to declare national emergency
The cover of the 2020 Report of the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Agreements is seen at Parliament House Source: AAP
A royal commission sparked by last summer's devastating bushfires has called for the federal government to have greater powers to declare a national emergency. The change is just one of the inquiry's 80 recommendations aimed at helping Australians better prepare for a future of worsening natural disasters brought on by climate change.
