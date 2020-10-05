Call for more research into sporting head injuries

French football player Teji Savanier from Nimes after taking a knock to the head in a match Source: Getty

The Australian Sports Brain Bank is calling for professional sports to help fund its ongoing research into head injuries. AFL legend Danny Frawley is the latest big name confirmed to have suffered with C-T-E or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy before he died in a car crash last year, but it's the injuries sustained by younger sportspeople that also concerns researchers.

An injured player following a knock to the head. Source: SBS
